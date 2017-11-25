on 11/25/2017 |

Linda Minor Mansfield, 58 of Cave City passed away Friday at her home. She was the daughter of the late John Minor and Lola Kinney Minor. She was a former employee of Dart Container. Linda was preceded in death by an infant son Samuel and by two brothers Roger & Wayne Minor.

Linda is survived by a daughter Tammy Dukes of Russellville

2 grandchildren Hope Mansfield & Bryce Dukes

4 brothers Jerry Minor of Illinois

Bobby Minor, Dale Minor and David Minor all of Cave City

4 sisters Betty Weaver, Shirley Crenshaw, Mary Gibbons & Barbara Huff all of Cave City

Funeral services for Linda Mansfield will be 1pm Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Mansfield Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm and after 9am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.