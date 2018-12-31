on 12/31/2018 |

Linda Minton Elmore, age 76, of Greenwood, IN,formerly of Sweeden, KY departed this life on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Aspen Trace Assisted Living in Greenwood, IN. The Edmonson County native was born on November 17, 1942 to the late Lacy and Marie Minton. She was married to John W. Elmore on January 6, 1979, who survives.

Linda lived in Greenwood, Indiana for ten years before retiring to Florida. Residing there until returning to Indiana in 2014. She was a member of Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory— one step daughter, Anna Sneed; one nephew, Robert J. Minton and one niece, Tammy Minton. She was preceded in death by three brothers, James, David and John Elmore and one sister, Mildred Loretta.

Interment will be in Sweeden Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

11:00 am EST – 1:00 pm EST, Monday, December 31, 2018

G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home , Greenwood, IN

FUNERAL SERVICE

1:00 pm EST, Monday, December 31, 2018

G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, Greenwood, IN

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

10:00 am CST, Thursday, January 3, 2019

Sweeden Church Cemetery, Sweeden, KY