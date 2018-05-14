Logo


LINDA P MILLER

on 05/14/2018

Linda P. Miller, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018 at her residence.  She was a daughter of the late John and Beulah Huff Glass.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years: Estes J. Miller;  one son: Tommie G. Miller; two daughters: Tresa Lynn Driver (Larry) and Pamela Sue Tooley (Larry Williams); six grandchildren: Josh Lovell, Felissa Mills, Crystal Miller, Cody Miller, Linda Miller and Randy Miller; six great-grandchildren; special friend: Sally Margaret Williams.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one son: James Darrell Miller; sixteen brothers and sisters.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the White Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

