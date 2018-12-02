Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LINDA SUE GRISSOM

on 02/12/2018 |

Linda Sue Grissom, age 63, of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was a native of Indiana and worked at Dart Container & the former Louisville Bedding.  She was a member of Three Springs Baptist Church.  In her spare time, she would pick up a good book.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul “Greasy” Grissom, and her parents, Randall Smith & Stella Ruth Crisswell Smith.

She is survived by one son, John W. Grissom and wife, Renee, of Cave City; two grandsons, Jonathan Grissom & Logan Grissom, of Cave City; one brother, Robert Lee Smith and wife Billie, of Lawton, OK; one niece, Angel Plew and husband, Norman of Wichita Falls, Texas; one nephew, Robert Lee Smith II and wife, Mary of Lawton, OK. and her sister-in-law, Nancy Grissom Haycraft of Munfordville; one niece, Kaye Lafferty Lopolito, Louisville; and one nephew, David Lafferty & wife, Billie Jo, Munfordville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LINDA SUE GRISSOM”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Crystal Walker

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
39°
Clear
Clear
Monday 02/12 0%
High 40° / Low 32°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 02/13 20%
High 56° / Low 49°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Wednesday 02/14 80%
High 61° / Low 58°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 12

Open House for Parks and Recreation

February 12 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Glasgow vs. Butler County Basketball (Boys)

February 12 @ 7:30 PM
Tue 13

Barren County vs Metcalfe County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 13 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 13

Caverna vs. Marion County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 13 @ 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.