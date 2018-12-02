on 02/12/2018 |

Linda Sue Grissom, age 63, of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a native of Indiana and worked at Dart Container & the former Louisville Bedding. She was a member of Three Springs Baptist Church. In her spare time, she would pick up a good book.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul “Greasy” Grissom, and her parents, Randall Smith & Stella Ruth Crisswell Smith.

She is survived by one son, John W. Grissom and wife, Renee, of Cave City; two grandsons, Jonathan Grissom & Logan Grissom, of Cave City; one brother, Robert Lee Smith and wife Billie, of Lawton, OK; one niece, Angel Plew and husband, Norman of Wichita Falls, Texas; one nephew, Robert Lee Smith II and wife, Mary of Lawton, OK. and her sister-in-law, Nancy Grissom Haycraft of Munfordville; one niece, Kaye Lafferty Lopolito, Louisville; and one nephew, David Lafferty & wife, Billie Jo, Munfordville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.