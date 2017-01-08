Linda Wells, 62 of Bardstown formerly of Hart County passed away suddenly Thursday night at her home.

She was the daughter of the late John Beeler Heath & Dicie Williamson Heath. She was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son-Jonathan Wells & wife Kimberly of Elizabethtown

Companion-Jerry Janneson of Bardstown

Four grandchildren-Chloe, Hannah, & Sabrina Wells & Austin Roberts

Two brothers-Beeler Heath of Upton

William Bill Heath of Upton

One sister-Sue Staples of Magnolia

Funeral services for Linda Wells will be 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3-8pm CST and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.