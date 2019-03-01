Logo


LINDA WESTMORELAND POLSON

on 01/03/2019

Linda Westmoreland Polson, 62, of Edmonton, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at her residence.  She was a daughter of the late T. J. and Imogene Walker Westmoreland.  She was a loving, caring Mother, Nanny and Wife.  She loved her flowers and gardening.  She spent her teenage years working at the Glasgow Dairy O for 11 years, she worked as a CMT at Barren County Health Care for 26 years and part time at Greenleaf Nursery in the past.

She is survived by her husband: David L. Polson; one daughter: Stacy Harper (Jason); two step-daughters: Tammy Croft and Danielle Polson; five grandchildren: Cody Butler, Destiny Harper, Jaycie Harper, Jase Harper and Kinzy Greeever; three step-grandchildren: Tyler Croft, Johnny Croft and Kendall Croft; one great-grandson: Dezmin Butler; three brothers: Dale Westmoreland (Paula), Davey Westmoreland and Jackie Westmoreland; one sister: Janette Perkins (Mitch); several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one son: Jeff Greever; one brother: Danny Westermoreland; one sister: Diana Manion.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

