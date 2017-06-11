on 11/06/2017 |

Lisa Ann Bennett Richardson, 50, Edmonton, died Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of Virginia Alene Neal Bennett and the late Charles Luther Bennett. She was a private care sitter.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her fiancé Stinson Bryant of Edmonton; six children: Brandon Bennett and wife Heather, Bradley Winchester and wife Heather, Tyler Winchester and wife Sarah, Sarah Bryant, Ashley Page and husband Jimmy, and Brittany Bryant; 15 grandchildren: JessaLynn Bennett, Bryson Bennett, Karley-Jo Bennett, Breyelle Winchester, Maddox Winchester, Caddy Winchester, Ainslee Kate Winchester, Jessie Winchester, Thomas Page, Jayden Page, Jacob Page, Josie Page, Hannah Bryant, Hadley Bryant, and Hunter Bryant;two sisters, Patricia Rutherford and husband Eric, and Brenda Morgan and husband Myron ; one brother: Chuck Bennett and wife June; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother Gary Prentice Bennett, and two nephews: Gary Green and Phillip Sexton.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.