on 03/01/2019 |

Lisa Gayle Patrick, 57, of Glasgow, died Wednesday February 27, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare facility in Glasgow. She was born in Glasgow the daughter if the late Claudie Borders and Willie Marian Humphrey Borders. Mrs. Patrick was a homemaker and attended Samson Street Church of God.

Survivors include three sons, Steven, Brandon and Michael Patrick all of Glasgow; grandchildren, Raleigh, Bre, Brooklyn, Jackson, Laken Patrick and Heaven Fields all of Glasgow. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Helen Matthews.

The Patrick family chose cremation. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.