LISA JO BELL RUE

on 01/15/2019

Lisa Jo (Bell) Rue, 57, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Saturday, January 12th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Lisa was born in Tompkinsville, KY on June 17, 1961, a daughter of Janet (McDonald) Strong and the late Oscar Bell.

She was the wife of the late David Eugene Rue who preceded her in death. They were united in marriage January 4, 1986 in Bowling Green, KY.

In addition to her mother she is survived by two daughters, Rhiannon Rue, of Bowling Geen, KY;

Jannon Rue , of Glasgow, KY; a son, Joshua Rue, of Campbellsville, KY; grandchildren, Addyson, Brayden, Jaeleigh, Remingon, Beckett and Keilee. Brothers, Kenneth Bell, and wife Laina of Jacksonville, FL, Jason Bell of Red Boiling Springs, TN and sister Leslie Taylor, and husband James of Gamaliel, KY.

Memorial Service will be held at at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 19th, 2019. Visitation is Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested for funeral expenses.

