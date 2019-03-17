Logo


Lizzie Lou Monday Houchens

on 03/17/2019 |
Lizzie Lou Monday Houchens, 91, of Glasgow, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at NHC Health Care Center. Born October 8, 1927 to Luther B. Short and Ethel Pruitt Short in Monroe County, Kentucky. She worked as a seamstress at Red Kapp Industries until retirement.

She is survived by two daughters: Judy Katherine Reverter and her husband George of St. Augustine, Florida and Janet Monday O’Brien and her husband Pat of Glasgow; three sons: Eddie Monday and his wife Linda of Waynesville, NC, Ron Monday and his wife Carol of Georgia and Randal Paul Monday of Fort McCoy, Florida; one sister: Lavern Zanghi of Florida; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Willie Harold Monday; two sons: Terry Wayne Monday and Roy Donald Monday.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens Visitation will be after 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

