Here’s our local 911 update:

On Thursday, January 28, at 10:01am the CCFD, and the PFD responded to a fire. Then at a at 2:35 pm the GFD and the HAFD responded to a house fire on Ellison Ave. At approximately 3:30 pm the HAFD, BCSO, and BCEMS respond to a motor vehicle accident on Scottsville Road, minor injuries were reported. At 4:16 pm the HAFD, BCSO, and BCEMS respond again to a motor vehicle accident on Scottsville Road with minor injuries reported.