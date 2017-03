LOCAL BASEBALL / SOFTBALL SCORES AND SCHEDULE

SCORES FOR FRIDAY’S LOCAL BASEBALL GAMES

ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE 1 vs DAVIESS COUNTY 9

MONROE COUNTY 13 vs WARREN CENTRAL 4

HART COUNTY 2 vs CLINTON COUNTY 12 (6 innings)

SCORES FOR FRIDAY’S LOCAL SOFTBALL GAMES

CAVERNA 2 vs HART COUNTY 12 (5 innings)

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, 3/11

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TODAY…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO BOWLING GREEN; BARREN COUNTY HOSTS NELSON COUNTY FOR A VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE PLAYS BOTH CHRISTIAN COUNTY AND SOUTH WARREN; CAVERNA GOES TO FORT KNOX; HART COUNTY VISITS ELIZABETHTOWN; AND EDMONSON COUNTY WELCOMES LOUISVILLE SOUTHERN.

AND IN SOFTBALL THIS AFTERNOON…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO LOUISVILLE SACRED HEART FOR A VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER; AND HART COUNTY PLAYS AT NELSON COUNTY.