LOCAL BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

SATURDAY, 2/3

GIRLS

BARREN COUNTY __60____ HART COUNTY __32____

ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE ___50___ MONROE COUNTY ___40___

CAVERNA ___59___ METCALFE COUNTY __65____



EDMONSON COUNTY ___51___ GRAYSON COUNTY __28____

WARREN EAST __57____ WARREN CENTRAL ___51___

GREENWOOD __46____ SOUTH WARREN __73____

_

BOYS

ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE ___63___ MONROE COUNTY ___60___

CAVERNA ___82___ METCALFE COUNTY ___63___

EDMONSON COUNTY ___61___ GRAYSON COUNTY ___62___ OT

WARREN EAST ___42___ WARREN CENTRAL ___68___

GREENWOOD __69____ SOUTH WARREN __60____

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, 2/3

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO LOGAN COUNTY FOR A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS GETTING STARTED AT 6:00. JOIN JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF BOTH GAMES AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAMES AT LOGAN COUNTY WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO OUR BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

IN ANOTHER GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER, METCALFE COUNTY IS AT HOME AGAINST CAMPBELLSVILLE.

IN GIRLS ACTION…ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE WELCOMES OWENSBORO APOLLO; EDMONSON COUNTY VISITS OWENSBORO; AND WARREN EAST HOSTS OHIO COUNTY.

AND IN BOYS GAMES…MONROE COUNTY TAKES ON NORTH HARDIN; EDMONSON COUNTY GOES TO HANCOCK COUNTY; AND WARREN CENTRAL PLAYS AT ELIZABETHTOWN.

ASK THE COACH WITH JOE MYERS

Join WCLU this morning at 8:30 on 1490 WCLU it’s Ask the Coach. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers will talk with Glasgow Lady Scotties Basketball Coach Justin Stinson and Glasgow Scottie Basketball Coach James Whillett.

Hear both conversations on 1490 and www.wcluradio.com. Then after the broadcast you can get the podcast of both conversation on our facebook page and on our website at www.wcluradio.com.