LOCAL BEARS FAN ARRESTED AFTER POST-GAME TANTRUM

on 01/09/2019 |

This past weekend, in the NFL Playoffs, the Chicago Bears missed a game-winning field goal opportunity with only four seconds left on the clock. One local fan was arrested after the game when Glasgow Police received a call dispatched to 105A Noah Drive. Melissa Eichorst-Harris advised officers that her husband, Ian Bolick, had become upset because his football team lost and he threw all his Bears gear out the front door. Harris also advised that Bolick had broke a chair when he became upset. The wife was also intoxicated herself and had a very strong odor of alcohol coming from her person. At the residence there were also 2 children.

After a search of the area officers were unable to locate Bolick for an hour. Bolick was then observed walking up the street to his residence. Bolick stated that he had gone on a walk to calm down. Upon entry into the residence Bolick had a very strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. According to police reports, Bolick also had very slurred speech and red glossy eyes. Bolick was taken into custody and transported to Barren County Detention Center.

