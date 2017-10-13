LOCAL CHILD SUPPORT OFFICES RANKED AMONG THE TOP IN THE STATE

on 10/13/2017 |

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) has announced the state’s 20 top-performing child support collection partners from the past year and the winners were announced in a Frankfort ceremony hosted by the CHFS Child Support Enforcement program (CSE).

Contracting officials are ranked based on their paternity establishments, the establishment of child support orders, child support collections and past-due collections. Rankings for the 2016-17 fiscal year were made based on number of active cases.

Local honorees included Monroe County and County Attorney Wes Stephens in the category of top performing counties with 1,000 or fewer cases.

Named in the top performing counties with 1,000-2,000 cases was Simpson County and County Attorney Sam R. Phillips.

Top performing counties with 4,000 cases or more included Warren County and County Attorney Amy Hale Milliken.