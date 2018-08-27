LOCAL FARMER DISCUSSES CORPORATE BIND DAIRIES ARE IN

on 08/27/2018 |

A few months ago, area dairy farmers who were contracted through Dean Foods received letters saying the company would no longer be picking up their milk. The effect on area farmers has been significant. I spoke with one area dairy farmer who says that the corporate world is making it difficult to make ends meet.



Dairy Farmer Quote 1

This farmer asked to remain anonymous, but adds that when you purchase discount milk at a chain store, you’re hurting the local farmer.

Dairy Farmer Quote 2

He says to help people understand the issue he tells WCLU News, when you can go to the store and buy a gallon of milk cheaper than a gallon of water, something is wrong