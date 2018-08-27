Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LOCAL FARMER DISCUSSES CORPORATE BIND DAIRIES ARE IN

on 08/27/2018 |

A few months ago, area dairy farmers who were contracted through Dean Foods received letters saying the company would no longer be picking up their milk. The effect on area farmers has been significant. I spoke with one area dairy farmer who says that the corporate world is making it difficult to make ends meet.

      Dairy Farmer Quote 1

This farmer asked to remain anonymous, but adds that when you purchase discount milk at a chain store, you’re hurting the local farmer.

      Dairy Farmer Quote 2

He says to help people understand the issue he tells WCLU News, when you can go to the store and buy a gallon of milk cheaper than a gallon of water, something is wrong

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LOCAL FARMER DISCUSSES CORPORATE BIND DAIRIES ARE IN”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

JEANNIE UNDERWOOD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
4:44 AM CDT on August 27, 2018
Expires:
5:00 PM CDT on August 27, 2018
Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Clear
Monday 08/27 0%
High 90° / Low 69°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 08/28 10%
High 91° / Low 72°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/29 50%
High 89° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.