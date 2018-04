LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR FRIDAY 4/6/18

on 04/06/2018 |

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, 4/6

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TODAY…THE GLASGOW SCOTTIES WELCOME BOTH ROCKCASTLE COUNTY AND CALLOWAY COUNTY TO RICHARDSON STADIUM. THE SCOTTIES’ GAME AGAINST ROCKCASTLE COUNTY WILL BEGIN AT 11 A.M. AND THE CONTEST VERSUS CALLOWAY COUNTY IS SCHEDULED TO START AT 4:00.

JOIN JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE CALLOWAY COUNTY GAME ON 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM BEGINNING AROUND 3:55.

IN OTHER BASEBALL ACTION…BARREN COUNTY TAKES ON HOPKINSVILLE IN FLORIDA; AND CAVERNA TRAVELS TO WHITEFIELD ACADEMY.

AND IN SOFTBALL TODAY…HART COUNTY FACES HAMILTON, OHIO; AND MONROE COUNTY HOSTS BOTH SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND LARUE COUNTY.