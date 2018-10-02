Logo


LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES 2/10/18

02/10/2018

GIRLS

Barren County- 62 @ Cumberland County- 26

Glasgow- 54 vs. Caverna- 42

Allen County-Scottsville- 53 @ Franklin-Simpson- 35

Bowling Green- 56 vs. Warren East- 52

Greenwood- 54 @ Warren Central- 47

Hart County- 64 @ Fort Knox- 26

BOYS

Barren County- 76 vs. Cumberland County- 48

Caverna- 81 @ Glasgow- 76 (OT)

Franklin-Simpson- 46 vs. Allen County-Scottsville- 39

Bowling Green- 54 vs. Warren East- 43

Warren Central- 65 vs. Greenwood- 56

Hart County- 57 @ Fort Knox- 56

