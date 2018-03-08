Logo


LOCAL LADIES GOLF SCORES 8/3/18

on 08/03/2018 |

Nice afternoon of Golf yesterday as the South Warren Invitational Tournament was played at Crosswinds Golf Course.  The Glasgow Lady Scotties had their best outing of the young season, with a team total 342, good enough for 4th place.  Scotties were led by Sophomore Abbie Lee who shot a 75; Nina McMurtrey with an 83;  Allie McCoy shot a 90; Bailey Birdsell shot a 94 and Lenna Harlow a 106.

Barren County fired a 352 as a team.  Individually they were lead by Marlie Shirley who shot a 90, Karleigh Delk 91; Lilly Shipley 89; Taylor Gaunce 92 and Landry Steenbergen 100.  The overall tournament team winner was Marshall County shooting a blazing 300, followed by South Warren and Greenwood

