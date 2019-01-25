Logo


LOCAL LIBRARY RECEIVES $10K FROM UPS

01/25/2019

Mary Wood Weldon Library has been identified as one of 10 recipients of a 10-thousand dollar donation from The UPS Store, Inc. This is the 10th anniversary of the Toys for Tots literacy program. The UPS Store, Inc. will donate $10,000 worth of books from Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education, and media company, to 10 non-profit organizations and schools:
The UPS Store, Inc. invited the public to nominate qualifying charitable and philanthropic groups, receiving over 1,000 submissions. A selection committee reviewed all nominations and chose the 10 recipients based on their mission to serving children in under-served communities, especially by providing educational resources and enrichment.

