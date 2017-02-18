Logo


LOCAL PHARMACIST PRESENTED AWARD BY KENTUCKY GOVERNOR

on 02/18/2017 |
Governor Matt Bevin has make a local appointment to a state advisory committee. Former Chamber President Robert Oliver has been appointed to the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Advisory Committee.

The Pharmacy and Therapeutics Advisory Committee consists of twelve gubernatorial
appointees and advises the Governor, the secretary of the Cabinet for Health and
Family Services and the commissioner of the Department for Medicaid Services on
development and administration of an outpatient drug formulary.

Oliver is a Glasgow pharmacist and will serve for a term expiring November 15, 2019.

