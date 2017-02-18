LOCAL PHARMACIST PRESENTED AWARD BY KENTUCKY GOVERNOR

Governor Matt Bevin has make a local appointment to a state advisory committee. Former Chamber President Robert Oliver has been appointed to the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Advisory Committee.

The Pharmacy and Therapeutics Advisory Committee consists of twelve gubernatorial

appointees and advises the Governor, the secretary of the Cabinet for Health and

Family Services and the commissioner of the Department for Medicaid Services on

development and administration of an outpatient drug formulary.

Oliver is a Glasgow pharmacist and will serve for a term expiring November 15, 2019.