Around 10:15 Friday afternoon there was an accident with injuries reported on Happy Valley Road. The Glasgow Police Department investigated and was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

Around 11PM last night there was a fire reported on Tompkinsville Road. The Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded and was assisted by the East Barren Fire Department, the Haywood Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.