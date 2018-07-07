Logo


LOCAL PRINCIPAL RESIGNS AND ACCEPTS JOB IN TENNESSEE

on 07/07/2018

Metcalfe County High School Principal Kelly Bell has announced her retirement, effective immediately. Subsequent to this decision, Bell has accepted an administrative position in Tennessee.
“I will always cherish my years in the Metcalfe County School District,” Bell said. “I had planned to retire at the end of the coming school year and seek employment in Tennessee at that time, but this opportunity suddenly presented itself, and it was just hard to pass up.”
Bell has been principal of Metcalfe County High School for the past eight years. During this time, the school has experienced record performance with ACT results and in students earning dual credit and work place certifications.
Superintendent Benny Lile expressed the following sentiments, “It will be difficult to find someone with Mrs. Bell’s care and passion for this school. She knew every student by name and usually knew something about them and their family. That is hard to replace. What she has meant to our community is beyond measure.”

MCHS teacher Milton Syra shared, “It certainly won’t seem like the same place without seeing Mrs. Bell literally skipping down the halls. Her enthusiasm was infectious.”

Lile indicated the process to secure Bell’s replacement would begin immediately.

