LOCAL ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS COULD IMPACT TRAFFIC THIS WEEK

As another work week begins, be advised several local road construction projects could impact local traffic this upcoming week.

Interstate 65, work will continue between mile point 29 to 25 and double lane closures can be expected from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes of travel will be maintained throughout daytime hours; however traffic patterns could be changed to accommodate road work.

Natcher Parkway, lane closures will remain in place between the I-65 interchange and exit 9 while resurfacing is complete. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph.

∙(Mile marker 11.8) – Motorists should anticipate short term lane closures for bridge maintenance activities on the KY 2665 overhead bridge.

∙ (Mile marker 33.7) – Motorists should anticipate short term lane closures for bridge maintenance activities on the KY 403 overhead bridge.

Barren County

∙Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway (Exit 11) – The South Fork Beaver Creek Bridge on the westbound exit ramp between the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway and U.S. 31-E at mile point 11.5 will be reduced to one lane in the westbound direction. Motorists need to be very cautious as the maximum lane width open to exiting traffic will be 9 feet. This lane restriction is expected to be in place until August 15 while a contractor conducts bridge deck maintenance.

Simpson County

∙KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors continue to work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622. As weather permits, heavy construction equipment will be crossing KY 100 as earthwork operations begin. Traffic will be maintained with flagging operations during this work. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to the flagging operations.

∙U.S. 31-W –A temporary traffic diversion remains in place at the culvert over Sharps Branch at mile point 4. The advisory speed through the diversion has been dropped to 25 mph and the speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph. Roadway construction activities will continue with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues.

∙Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road is closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road. The closure will last throughout the duration of the U.S. 31-W diversion being in place.

∙Access to U.S. 31-W from Lake Springs Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Lakes Springs Road using Hawthorne Street and Honey Suckle Road. The closure will last throughout the duration of the U.S. 31-W diversion being in place.

Warren County

∙KY 2665 (mile marker 4.378) – Crews will be performing bridge work. The roadway will be one lane controlled by traffic signals. Lane width will be approximately 12 feet.

∙KY 234 Cemetery Road (mile point 8) – The new bridge construction project over Drakes Creek continues. Motorists should be aware the road will be down to 1 lane Monday and Tuesday weather permitting. Delays in this area are possible on those days. The speed limit has been lowered to 35 mph in the area. Motorists need to be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project.

∙KY 526/KY 1320 – A roundabout is being constructed at this intersection. Impacts to traffic are minimal at this time, but construction vehicles