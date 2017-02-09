LOCAL SPORTS 9/2/2017

on 09/02/2017 |

The Glasgow High School Scottie Cross Country meet at Franklin-Simpson scheduled for Saturday, September 2 has been cancelled.

The Glasgow Football Team Will Be In Action At Home This Afternoon Where They Will Welcome The Fort Campbell Falcons. The Scotties Are Off To A 2-0 Start After Hammering Bardstown Last Week While Fort Campbell Is 1-1 On The Year Following A Loss To Russellville In Their Last Outing. Join Joe Myers, Coy Meadows And Bruce Trabue For Live Pregame Coverage Of The Contest Starting 4:00 On Lite 102.3, Wclu 1490 And Online At Wcluradio.Com Or Playwclu.Com. Kickoff Is Set For 4:30 At Hank Royse Stadium.

Also, The Barren County Trojans Travel To Lindsey Wilson College In Columbia Today Where They Will Face Adair County At 12 Noon.

In Other Games Involving Area Teams Today…Metcalfe County Hosts Calloway County; Allen County-Scottsville Faces Greenwood At Warren East High School; Bowling Green Entertains Louisville Saint Xavier; And South Warren Takes On Franklin-Simpson At Warren East High School.

Scores from last night’s football games

Monroe County 21 Warren Central 14

Wayne County 41 Warren East 16

Green County 52 Berea 0