LOCAL SPORTS – AP SPORTS

on 08/20/2017 |

Football Saturday Night

Allen County Scottsville 39 Hart County 7

Bowling Green 42 North Hardin 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass and the Tennessee Titans earned a 34-27 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. The Titans (1-1), who were held to just three points last week against the New York Jets, scored on their first three possessions against Carolina, with help from one long drive and two Panthers turnovers.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A horseplayer Saturday turned 40 cents into more than $250,000, hitting the Rainbow 6 at Gulfstream Park. Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 is a 20-cent bet. The bettor, who was using a New York Racing Association wagering account, played two combinations — and connected for $259,573.34.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says senior wide receiver Dorian Baker has sustained a “fairly substantial” ankle injury and is awaiting word from doctors on its severity. Stoops revealed Baker’s injury after Saturday’s second scrimmage and added that he hopes to have an update next week. The 6-foot-3, 211-pounder from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, is listed as one of the starting receivers and looks to bounce back after missing three games early last year following a preseason hamstring injury.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Elate rallied in the stretch to win the $600,000 Alabama for 3-year-old fillies by 5 1/2 lengths at Saratoga. Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Elate ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.19 and paid $10.60, $6 and $4.20 at 4-1 odds on Saturday.