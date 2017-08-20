Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LOCAL SPORTS – AP SPORTS

on 08/20/2017 |

Football Saturday Night

Allen County Scottsville 39 Hart County 7
Bowling Green 42 North Hardin 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass and the Tennessee Titans earned a 34-27 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. The Titans (1-1), who were held to just three points last week against the New York Jets, scored on their first three possessions against Carolina, with help from one long drive and two Panthers turnovers.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A horseplayer Saturday turned 40 cents into more than $250,000, hitting the Rainbow 6 at Gulfstream Park. Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 is a 20-cent bet. The bettor, who was using a New York Racing Association wagering account, played two combinations — and connected for $259,573.34.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says senior wide receiver Dorian Baker has sustained a “fairly substantial” ankle injury and is awaiting word from doctors on its severity. Stoops revealed Baker’s injury after Saturday’s second scrimmage and added that he hopes to have an update next week. The 6-foot-3, 211-pounder from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, is listed as one of the starting receivers and looks to bounce back after missing three games early last year following a preseason hamstring injury.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Elate rallied in the stretch to win the $600,000 Alabama for 3-year-old fillies by 5 1/2 lengths at Saratoga. Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Elate ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.19 and paid $10.60, $6 and $4.20 at 4-1 odds on Saturday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LOCAL SPORTS – AP SPORTS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Mason Richardson
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:36 AM CDT on August 20, 2017
Expires:
3:00 PM CDT on August 20, 2017
Clear
Currently
81°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 08/20 0%
High 91° / Low 68°
Clear
Clear
Monday 08/21 10%
High 89° / Low 72°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 08/22 60%
High 90° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.