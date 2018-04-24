Logo


LOCAL STUDENTS EARNED WINS IN THE 2018 PUBLIC SERVICE RECOGNITION POSTER CONTEST

on 04/24/2018 |

Governor Matthew Bevin today recognized nine of the Commonwealth’s most talented young artists as he announced the 2018 Public Service Recognition Week poster contest winners.

During a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion, Gov. Bevin and Personnel Cabinet Secretary Thomas Stephens praised the talent and creativity of the winners. “More than 1,300 students representing 86 schools from across Kentucky participated in this year’s contest,” said Gov. Bevin. “The students created incredible artwork that truly honors the important work of public employees and captures the spirit of the contest theme: Great People Doing Great Jobs. Throughout our state, we have remarkable public employees that work tirelessly on behalf of Kentuckians, and we are grateful for their service.”

Secretary Stephens said, “Our team always looks forward to seeing the interpretive creations! We appreciate the schools participating, supporting our young artists as well as our public servants.”

The contest is part of Public Service Recognition Week in Kentucky, being held April 22-28. A national celebration that began in 1985, the week is set aside to honor the men and women who serve as federal, state, county and local government employees.

Activities and events that recognize public employees are planned throughout the week, including the Governor’s Ambassador Awards ceremony, planned for Friday, April 27 at the Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort. This annual event showcases state employees who positively impact the lives of others. Awards are presented in the areas of customer service, courage, leadership, professional achievement, teamwork, or community service and volunteerism.

Two local students are winners of the 2018 poster contest .  In the 6-9 age group, third place went to Bonnieville Elementary’s  Teagen Yurjevich.  In the 1-=13 age group, Anna Kate Alexander from Red Cross Elementary won first place.

