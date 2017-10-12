LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR 12/11-12/15

on 12/10/2017 |

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Dec. 8, 2017) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for December 11 through December 15 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

Allen County

KY 98 Brownsford Road-Crews will be present to begin working on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Contractor will be on site clearing right of way for the next few weeks. Most of the work will take place off the existing roadway and should have little impact on motorist traveling the area.

Barren County

Cavalry Drive at U.S. 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of U.S. 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal.

Metcalfe County

 Greensburg Road (U.S. 68) – Contractors are expected to begin work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on U.S. 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

Monroe County

Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project.

Simpson County

S. 31-W Nashville Road- Roadwayconstruction activities will continue between Lowes and I-65 with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph.

Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.

KY100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors will continue to work on a project that reconstructs and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622 as weather permits. Traffic is expected to be re-routed to the new alignment on Tuesday, December 12. Motorists should be prepared for delays due to flagging and paving operations. Traffic will remain on the new alignment for the remainder of the project. However motorists should be aware that the speed limit will remain lowered through the construction zone. Residents on Grace Road., Oak Hills Lane and Horsemans Lane will be detoured onto the old KY 100 alignment.

Warren County