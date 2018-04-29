LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR 4/30-5/4

on 04/29/2018 |

The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for April 30 through May 4 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

Interstate 65

· On Wednesday, May 2 crews will begin pothole patching on I-65 southbound between the 54 and 46 mile marker in Barren County. Motorists can expect changing lane closures throughout the day a crews advance through the process. Please slowdown and use extreme while in this area. Workers will be working very close to moving traffic.

Allen County

· KY 98 Brownsford Road- Crews will be present to continue working on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Work will continue on a new culvert for the project as well as fill material being placed for the new roadway. Most of the work will take place off the existing roadway and should have little impact on motorist traveling the area.

· KY 98 bridge over Barren River Lake- Bridge painting on the KY 98 bridge over Barren River Lake at mile point 9.1 is expected to begin on May 7 near the intersection with KY 671. Traffic will be down to one lane on the bridge with traffic control being done by a temporary traffic signal. Travel lanes will be down to 12’ and the project is expected to take about a month to complete.

Barren County

· U.S. 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road – Contractors are working on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features along U.S. 31-E. The project is 10.5 miles in length and will begin at Lexington Drive and extend north to the Hart County line. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours.

· Cavalry Drive at U.S. 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of U.S. 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal.

Metcalfe County

· Greensburg Road (U.S. 68) – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on U.S. 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

· Green Valley Road (KY 496) – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from the Cumberland County line extending north 3.3 miles to Subtle Garrett Creek Road. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

· Randolph Goodluck Road (KY 2387) – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features on KY 2387. The project is 3.5 miles in length and extends from Morris Road extending north to KY 640. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

· U.S. 68 bridge at mile point 7.2 – The bridge is down to one lane with a temporary signal controlling traffic flow. This will be in place for about three weeks.

Monroe County

· Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project.

Simpson County

• KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors will continue to work on a project that reconstructs and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622 as weather permits. Traffic has been re-routed to the new alignment. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume. Traffic will remain on the new alignment for the remainder of the project. However motorists should be aware that the speed limit will remain lowered through the construction zone. Residents on Grace Road., Oak Hills Lane and Horsemans Lane will be detoured onto the old KY 100 alignment.

· U.S. 31-W Nashville Road- Roadway construction activities will continue between Lowes and I-65 with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. Paving crews will also be present next week and could lead to additional delays for motorist in the area. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph.

Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.