Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR 6/11-6/15

on 06/10/2018 |
The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for June 11 through June 15 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

 

Barren County

·          Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway (Barren/Metcalfe) – Work is expected to continue on a bridge maintenance contract on various bridges along the Louie B Nunn Cumberland Parkway. The work will consist of cleaning, painting and applying a concrete coating to 28 bridges along the parkway. Expect lane closures to be in place at various bridges along the parkway and on the routes that pass beneath.

 

·         Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway– Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance surfacing project along the Cumberland Parkway that will extend east from the KY 1519 overpass (MP 16.1) to the Beaver Creek Road underpass (MP 20.1). Expect lane closures to be in place for the duration of this work zone.

 

·         US 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance surfacing project that will extend north from South Fork Road (KY 2207) to Lexington Drive. The work for this project will be primarily completed at night between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Flaggers and/or lane closures will be present to maintain traffic through the nighttime working hours.

 

·         Cavalry Drive at US 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of US 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal.

 

·         US 68 Veterans Outer Loop – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project on the Veterans Outer Loop beginning at KY 90 extending east to US 31- E. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours.

 

·         KY 1297 (mile points 7 to 9.5) – A preventive maintenance project was started and is nearing completion. Crews will be returning to put the final sealant on the roadway sometime this week. The sealant will give the roadway a darker color, eliminate most of the dust and a smoother ride. The roadway function will improve over time.

Metcalfe County

·         Greensburg Road (US 68) – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on U.S. 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

Monroe County

·         Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project.

 

·         KY 216 – A preventative maintenance project is nearing completion on a section of KY 216. Crews will return next week to put the final sealant on the roadway. The sealant will give the roadway a darker color, eliminate most of the dust and a smoother ride. The roadway function will improve over time.

Simpson County 

·         KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors will continue to work on a project that reconstructs and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622 as weather permits. Traffic has been re-routed to the new alignment. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume. Traffic will remain on the new alignment for the remainder of the project. However motorists should be aware that the speed limit will remain lowered through the construction zone.

 

·         U.S. 31-W Nashville Road- Roadway construction activities will continue between Lowes and I-65 with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. Paving crews will also be present next week and could lead to additional delays for motorist in the area.  The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph.

 

Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.

 

 

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR 6/11-6/15”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

DONNIE AND PENNY HOUCHENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
85°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 06/10 20%
High 88° / Low 68°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 06/11 20%
High 93° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 06/12 80%
High 90° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.