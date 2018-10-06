LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR 6/11-6/15

The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for June 11 through June 15 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3. Barren County · Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway (Barren/Metcalfe) – Work is expected to continue on a bridge maintenance contract on various bridges along the Louie B Nunn Cumberland Parkway. The work will consist of cleaning, painting and applying a concrete coating to 28 bridges along the parkway. Expect lane closures to be in place at various bridges along the parkway and on the routes that pass beneath. · Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway– Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance surfacing project along the Cumberland Parkway that will extend east from the KY 1519 overpass (MP 16.1) to the Beaver Creek Road underpass (MP 20.1). Expect lane closures to be in place for the duration of this work zone. · US 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance surfacing project that will extend north from South Fork Road (KY 2207) to Lexington Drive. The work for this project will be primarily completed at night between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Flaggers and/or lane closures will be present to maintain traffic through the nighttime working hours. · Cavalry Drive at US 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of US 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal. · US 68 Veterans Outer Loop – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project on the Veterans Outer Loop beginning at KY 90 extending east to US 31- E. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours. · KY 1297 (mile points 7 to 9.5) – A preventive maintenance project was started and is nearing completion. Crews will be returning to put the final sealant on the roadway sometime this week. The sealant will give the roadway a darker color, eliminate most of the dust and a smoother ride. The roadway function will improve over time. Metcalfe County · Greensburg Road (US 68) – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on U.S. 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by July 2018. Monroe County · Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. · KY 216 – A preventative maintenance project is nearing completion on a section of KY 216. Crews will return next week to put the final sealant on the roadway. The sealant will give the roadway a darker color, eliminate most of the dust and a smoother ride. The roadway function will improve over time. Simpson County · KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors will continue to work on a project that reconstructs and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622 as weather permits. Traffic has been re-routed to the new alignment. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume. Traffic will remain on the new alignment for the remainder of the project. However motorists should be aware that the speed limit will remain lowered through the construction zone. · U.S. 31-W Nashville Road- Roadway construction activities will continue between Lowes and I-65 with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. Paving crews will also be present next week and could lead to additional delays for motorist in the area. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph. Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.