LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THIS UPCOMING WEEK

on 07/30/2017 |

Several local road construction projects could impact local traffic this upcoming week.

Interstate 65

· Rehab project (mile point 31.2 to 35.2) – Milling and paving operations will continue. There will be double lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The contractor will maintain two lanes of traffic through the daytime hours.

· KY 446 Spur Road/I-65 Ramps (Exit 28) – Ramps have temporary barrier wall and have narrow lanes with speed limit lowered to 35 mph. Traffic needs to slow down and pay attention to signs. Clear lane width is approximately 10 feet and wide loads are prohibited.

Natcher Parkway

· Lane closures are in place between the I-65 interchange and exit 9 while resurfacing is complete. The project is expected to be completed at the end of August. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph until the project is complete.

Barren County

· US 31-E N L Roger Wells Boulevard (mile point 14.25) – Motorists traveling in Barren County should expect lane closures and travel delays at the intersection of U.S. 68 and U.S. 31-E. The heaviest delays will be at the usual peak times as folks head into work in the mornings and leave work in the evenings. The project is expected to be completed by the end of July. An alternate route may be a better option until the project is completed.

· Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway (Exit 11) – The South Fork Beaver Creek Bridge on the westbound exit ramp between the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway and U.S. 31-E at mile point 11.5 will be reduced to one lane in the westbound direction. Motorists need to be very cautious as the maximum lane width open to exiting traffic will be 9 feet. This lane restriction is expected to be in place until August 15 while a contractor conducts bridge deck maintenance.

Simpson County

· KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors continue to work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622. As weather permits, heavy construction equipment will be crossing KY 100 as earthwork operations begin. Traffic will be maintained with flagging operations during this work. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to the flagging operations.

-U.S. 31-W –A temporary traffic diversion remains in place at the culvert over Sharps Branch at mile point 4.

-Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road is closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road. The closure will last throughout the duration of the U.S. 31-W diversion being in place.

-Access to U.S. 31-W from Lake Springs Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Lakes Springs Road using Hawthorne Street and Honey Suckle Road. The closure will last throughout the duration of the U.S. 31-W diversion being in place.

Warren County

· KY 234 (mile point 8) – Work continues on the new bridge over Drakes Creek. The bridge deck is complete. The speed limit has been lowered to 35 mph in the area. Motorists need to be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project.