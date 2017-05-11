LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THIS WEEK

on 11/05/2017 |

District 3 traffic impact report for November 6 through November 10 (Serving Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties) BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2017) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for November 6 through November 10 are listed below. All work is subject to change.

Barren County ·

Etoile Road (KY 820) – A resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from KY 249 extending to KY 63 will continue. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

· Bewleytown Road (KY 921) – A resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from the Allen County line extending 1 mile north of Bradshaw Road will continue. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

· Beaver Creek Boat Ramp Road (KY 1342) – Contractors will continue replacing guardrail at the intersection of Whispering Woods Road. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November. ·

Old Lexington Road (KY 2195) – Contractors continue working on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from KY 70 extending east to the Hart County line. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

· U.S. 31-E Scottsville Road – Contractors will continue work on a project that will improve shoulders and replace guardrail along U.S. 31-E beginning at the Allen County line extending north to the Skaggs Creek Embayment Bridge at the 6.7 mile marker. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours. · U.S. 68/KY80 – Edmonton Road – A construction project will temporarily close a section of U.S. 68 Edmonton Road just west of the Metcalfe County line at mile point 23 in Barren County. The closure will begin Monday, October 30 and is expected to reopen on Wednesday, November 8. A detour for through traffic will be in place and will utilize KY 1519 and the Cumberland Parkway. Local traffic may choose to utilize Love Knob Road, Big Meadow Road, and KY 640. The construction project will consist of replacing a box culvert on Edmonton Road. The project was awarded in August to Charles Deweese Construction Inc in the amount of $97,219. ·

Cavalry Drive at U.S. 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of U.S. 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, installing sidewalks and a new traffic signal. The project was awarded in August to Charles Deweese Construction Inc. for the amount of $657,604. Edmonson County ·

KY 238 Sunfish Bee Spring Road (mile point 8.3) – A construction project will temporarily close a section of KY 238 Sunfish Bee Spring Road just east of Duvall Cemetery Road at mile point 8.3 in Edmonson County. The closure will begin Thursday, November 9th at 8 a.m. and is expected to reopen that evening. The construction project will consist of installing culvert liner on Sunfish Bee Spring Road. This work is part of project that was awarded in July to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC in the amount of $667,850 · Pig Road (KY 422) – Contractors continue work on resurfacing project that will improve roadside features on KY 422. The project is 2.9 miles in length and begins at U.S. 31-W extending north to KY 259. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Metcalfe County ·

Green Valley Road (KY 496) – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from the Cumberland County line extending north to Subtle Garrett Creek Road. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

· Sulfur Well Center Road (KY 869) – Contractors are expected to work on a project on KY 869 that will replace guardrail at the intersection of Bill Poynter Road. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November. · Randolph Goodluck Road (KY 2387) – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features on KY 2387. The project is 3.5 miles in length

Monroe County

· KY 1049 Radio Station Road – Crews will be present preparing the road for resurfacing and doing slide repairs. Flaggers will be present during working hours. A temporary traffic signal has been placed near mile point 3.5. The signal will remain in place until roadway slide repair is completed in this area.

Simpson County

· KY 585 Gold City Road from to KY 622 to KY 73 – Crews will be present resurfacing roadway. Flaggers will be used and traffic down to one lane during resurfacing operations.

· U.S. 31-W – Roadway construction activities will continue with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph. Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.

· KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors continue to work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622. As weather permits, heavy construction equipment will be crossing KY 100 as earthwork operations continue. Traffic will be re-routed to a new temporary alignment between the Scottsville end of the project and Horsemans Lane. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging operations.

Warren County

· KY 446 (I-65 exit 28) – Work on the Corvette Drive Intersection will begin this weekend as crews continue to remove the concrete and replace with asphalt. Traffic will be maintained in the intersection while construction is taking place. The intersection work is expected to be completed by Tuesday. Motorists traveling in this area should expect major delays and congestion. The entire project is expected to be completed in late November.

· KY 234 Cemetery Road – Traffic has been switched onto the new bridge. The removal of the old bridge and construction of a turn lane continues. The project is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving. The speed limit in this area is 35 mph.