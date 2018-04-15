LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR WEEK OF 4/16/18

on 04/15/2018 |

Several local road construction projects could impact traffic this upcoming week.

In Allen County:

KY 98 Brownsford Road- Crews will be present to continue working on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Work on a new culvert and placement of fill material can be expected, however most of the work will be off the roadway.

• There is now a traffic signal on both the Trammel Creek bridge on KY 1147 and the bridge over Difficult Creek on KY 1533. The deck overlay work on both bridges is expected to last three weeks.

In Barren County:

• Scottsville Road/ N. Jackson Hwy (U.S. 31-E ) – Contractors are expected to begin work on a project that will improve shoulders and replace guardrail along U.S. 31-E beginning at the Skaggs Creek Embayment Bridge at the 6.7 mile marker and extending north to Carl Fox Road (mile point 17.2). Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours.

• U.S. 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road – Contractors are expected to work on installing traffic loops as part of a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features along U.S. 31-E. The project is 10.5 miles in length and will begin at Lexington Drive and extend north to the Hart County line. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours.

• Cavalry Drive at U.S. 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of U.S. 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal.

• Etoile Road (KY 820) – Work will continue on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from KY 249 extending to KY 63 is expected to begin. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

In Metcalfe County:

Greensburg Road (U.S. 68) – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on U.S. 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

• Green Valley Road (KY 496) – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from the Cumberland County line extending north 3.3 miles to Subtle Garrett Creek Road. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

• Randolph Goodluck Road (KY 2387) – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features on KY 2387. The project is 3.5 miles in length and extends from Morris Road extending north to KY 640. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

In Monroe County:

• Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project.

Simpson County

• KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors will continue to work on a project that reconstructs and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622 as weather permits. Traffic has been re-routed to the new alignment. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume. Traffic will remain on the new alignment for the remainder of the project. However motorists should be aware that the speed limit will remain lowered through the construction zone. Residents on Grace Road., Oak Hills Lane and Horsemans Lane will be detoured onto the old KY 100 alignment.

• U.S. 31-W Nashville Road- Roadway construction activities will continue between Lowes and I-65 with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. Paving crews will also be present next week and could lead to additional delays for motorist in the area. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph. Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.