LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR WEEK OF 6/25-6/29

The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for June 25 through June 29 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

Allen County

KY 98 Brownsford Road-Work will continue on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Most of the work will take place off the existing roadway and should have little impact on motorist traveling the area.

KY 1855 bridge over Barren River Lake- A bridge painting project on the KY 1855 bridge over Barren River Lake at mile point 2.6 is will continue. Traffic will be down to one lane on the bridge with traffic control being done by a temporary traffic signal. Travel lanes will be down to 11’ and the project is expected to take about a month to complete. The temporary signals will remain in place for the duration of the project.

Barren County

Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway (Barren/Metcalfe) – Work is expected to continue on a bridge maintenance contract on various bridges along the Louie B Nunn Cumberland Parkway. The work will consist of cleaning, painting and applying a concrete coating to 28 bridges along the parkway. Expect lane closures to be in place at various bridges along the parkway and on the routes that pass beneath.

US 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance surfacing project that will extend north from South Fork Road (KY 2207) to Lexington Drive. The work for this project will be primarily completed at night between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Flaggers and/or lane closures will be present to maintain traffic through the nighttime working hours.

Cavalry Drive at US 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of US 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal.

Metcalfe County

Greensburg Road (US 68) – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on US 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Monroe County

Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project.

KY 1049 from Intersection of KY 163 to intersection of KY 1520- Crews will be present to continue work on resurfacing project. Paving operations are complete but flaggers could still be present as final touches are put on the project. Motorist should use caution while traveling in the area.

Simpson County

KY100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors will continue to work on a project that reconstructs and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622 as weather permits. Traffic has been re-routed to the new alignment. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume. Traffic will remain on the new alignment for the remainder of the project. However motorists should be aware that the speed limit will remain lowered through the construction zone.

US 31-W Nashville Road- Roadway construction activities will continue between Lowes and I-65 with crews and flaggers present as paving continues. Paving operations could lead to additional delays for motorist in the area. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph.

Access to US 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to US 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.

KY 100 west from KY 1008 to Logan County line- Crews will be present to begin work on a resurfacing and curve improvement project in the area. Work will begin on pipe replacements for the project next week. Flaggers will be used at various stages of the project and motorist should use caution when traveling the area.

Warren County

KY 884 Three Springs Road –A section of KY 884 Three Springs Road in Warren County will be down to one lane beginning next week. The KY 884 Three Springs Road bridge over the Natcher Parkway will be down to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal beginning Monday, June 25 for several weeks.

This project is near a heavy residential area and motorists need to plan for traffic delays. Folks should allow extra travel time every day until the project is complete.

The lane closure is necessary so crews can mill and replace the bridge deck surface.