LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR WEEK OF 7/2-7/7

The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for July 2 through July 6 are listed below. Interstate 65 · A mobile restriping operation is expected to take place Sunday evening, July 1 beginning at 7 p.m. for several hours. Crews will be working north and southbound between the 26 mile marker and the 35 mile marker. Please use caution in this area during this time. Natcher Parkway · Butler County between mile marker 34-38 – A section of the William Natcher Parkway, northbound and southbound, will be reduced to one lane beginning July 5th. A contractor will begin drain work from the Green River Bridge extending to the Ohio County Line. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH through this section. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling through this area. The project consists of resurfacing the roadway. · Warren County near US 31-W at exit 6 – Motorists should be aware that construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the roadway near the area. Also construction vehicles may be parked in the area as well. Crews will be doing some land clearing in preparation for the widening of the railroad bridge and other Natcher Parkway upgrades. Allen County · KY 98 Brownsford Road- Work will continue on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Most of the work will take place off the existing roadway and should have little impact on motorist traveling the area. · KY 1855 bridge over Barren River Lake- A bridge painting project on the KY 1855 bridge over Barren River Lake at mile point 2.6 will continue. Traffic will be down to one lane on the bridge with a temporary traffic signal in place. Travel lanes will be down to 11’ and the project is expected to take about a month to complete. The temporary signals will remain in place for the duration of the project. Barren County · Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway (Barren/Metcalfe) – Work is to continue on a bridge maintenance contract on various bridges along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway. The work will consist of cleaning, painting and applying a concrete coating to 28 bridges along the parkway. Expect lane closures to be in place at various bridges along the parkway and on the routes that pass beneath. · US 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance resurfacing project that will extend north from South Fork Road (KY 2207) to Lexington Drive. The work for this project will be primarily completed at night between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Flaggers and/or lane closures will be present to maintain traffic through the nighttime working hours. · Cavalry Drive at US 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of US 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal. Metcalfe County · Greensburg Road (US 68) – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on US 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. Monroe County · Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. · KY 1049 from Intersection of KY 163 to intersection of KY 1520- Crews will be present to continue work on resurfacing project. Paving operations are complete but flaggers could still be present as final touches are put on the project. Motorist should use caution while traveling in the area. Simpson County · KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors will continue to work on a project that reconstructs and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622 as weather permits. Traffic has been re-routed to the new alignment. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume. Traffic will remain on the new alignment for the remainder of the project. However motorists should be aware that the speed limit will remain lowered through the construction zone. · US 31-W Nashville Road- Roadway construction activities will continue between Lowes and I-65 with crews and flaggers present. Paving operations are complete but crews will still be present putting the final touches on the project. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph. Access to US 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to US 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road. · KY 100 west from KY 1008 to Logan County line- Crews will be present to begin work on a resurfacing and curve improvement project in the area. Work will begin on pipe replacements for the project next week. Flaggers will be used at various stages of the project and motorist should use caution when traveling the area. Warren County · KY 884 Three Springs Road – A section of KY 884 Three Springs Road in Warren County will be down to one lane beginning next week. The KY 884 Three Springs Road bridge over the Natcher Parkway will be down to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal beginning Monday, July 2 for several weeks. This project is near a heavy residential area and motorists need to plan for traffic delays. Folks should allow extra travel time every day until the project is complete. The lane closure is necessary so crews can mill and replace the bridge deck surface.