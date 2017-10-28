Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LOCATIONS FOR SALVATION ARMY ANGEL CARDS 2017

on 10/28/2017 |

The Glasgow Barren County Service Unit of the Salvation Army will be placing Christmas trees decorated with Salvation Army angel cards very soon. You can expect to see these trees in early November at the following locations:

Shoe Sensation
SCRTC
YMCA
Gillie Hyde
Applebee’s
Gale and Dale’s
First Christian Church
Saint Helen Catholic Church
Ralphies
The Salvation Army
Edmonton State Bank
Peoples Bank
PBI
U.S. Bank
Peters Creek Church

The Salvation Army needs our community’s support now more than ever since there are approximately 500 angels being placed on the trees this year. Each angel card has a list of needed clothing items and sizes for a needy child on the back. The Salvation Army asks for the angel gifts to be returned by November 27th to any of the following locations: The Glasgow Daily Times Lobby, Ralphies Fun Center, or any of the three Gillie Hyde Automotive locations. The Salvation Army would like to thank the community for their generosity and help in providing a very Merry Christmas to these needy families.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LOCATIONS FOR SALVATION ARMY ANGEL CARDS 2017”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Helen Hatcher

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
43°
Overcast
Overcast
Saturday 10/28 0%
High 45° / Low 33°
Overcast
Overcast
Sunday 10/29 10%
High 46° / Low 33°
Overcast
Clear
Monday 10/30 0%
High 62° / Low 36°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.