LOCATIONS FOR SALVATION ARMY ANGEL CARDS 2017

The Glasgow Barren County Service Unit of the Salvation Army will be placing Christmas trees decorated with Salvation Army angel cards very soon. You can expect to see these trees in early November at the following locations:

Shoe Sensation

SCRTC

YMCA

Gillie Hyde

Applebee’s

Gale and Dale’s

First Christian Church

Saint Helen Catholic Church

Ralphies

The Salvation Army

Edmonton State Bank

Peoples Bank

PBI

U.S. Bank

Peters Creek Church

The Salvation Army needs our community’s support now more than ever since there are approximately 500 angels being placed on the trees this year. Each angel card has a list of needed clothing items and sizes for a needy child on the back. The Salvation Army asks for the angel gifts to be returned by November 27th to any of the following locations: The Glasgow Daily Times Lobby, Ralphies Fun Center, or any of the three Gillie Hyde Automotive locations. The Salvation Army would like to thank the community for their generosity and help in providing a very Merry Christmas to these needy families.