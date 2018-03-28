Logo


LOGAN BLAKE KEYS

on 03/28/2018 |

Logan Blake Keys, 15, of Park City, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at his home after an illness.  Born in Glasgow he was the son of Steven Keys and Stephanie Goode Keys of Park City who survive him.  Logan was a 9th grade student at Barren County High School.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister Hailey Keys at home; maternal grandfather Mark Goode of Smiths Grove; paternal grandfather Joe Keys, Jr. of Cave City; girlfriend Alexis Martin; best friend Ethan Perkins; aunts Christina Scott, Pam Hood, Michelle Rich and Tammy Mesker, an uncle Tony Rich and several cousins.  He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Debra Goode, paternal grandmother Thelma Keys and an uncle Chris Mesker.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Saturday, March 31st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be Friday from 2pm until 8pm and Saturday morning from 8am until services.

