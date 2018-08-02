Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LOIS ANNE BRIDGWATER

on 02/08/2018 |

Lois Anne Bridgwater, 63 of Bowling Green went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Mona Phyllis White Love. Lois was a registered nurse, a homemaker and a member of Crossland Community Church.

Lois was a beloved wife, mother and Nana leaving behind to cherish her memories was her husband, David Bridgwater; two daughters, Amy Bridgwater Lowe and Charity Sigmon (Michael); four grandchildren, Tyler Wayne Estes, Kelsee Jo Estes, Jayden Michael Sigmon and Rylee Elizabeth Sigmon.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation was chosen

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LOIS ANNE BRIDGWATER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

JOSH FIELDS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
38°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 02/08 0%
High 41° / Low 29°
Clear
Clear
Friday 02/09 0%
High 60° / Low 47°
Clear
Rain
Saturday 02/10 100%
High 51° / Low 42°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Thu 08

Spring Soccer Registration

February 5 @ 7:30 AM - February 9 @ 4:30 PM
Thu 08

Metcalfe County @ Allen County-Scottsville Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 8 @ 6:00 PM
Thu 08

Glasgow @ Hart County Basketball (Girls)

February 8 @ 7:00 PM
Fri 09

Barren County @ Cumberland County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 9 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 09

Glasgow @ Metcalfe County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 9 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.