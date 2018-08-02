on 02/08/2018 |

Lois Anne Bridgwater, 63 of Bowling Green went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Mona Phyllis White Love. Lois was a registered nurse, a homemaker and a member of Crossland Community Church.

Lois was a beloved wife, mother and Nana leaving behind to cherish her memories was her husband, David Bridgwater; two daughters, Amy Bridgwater Lowe and Charity Sigmon (Michael); four grandchildren, Tyler Wayne Estes, Kelsee Jo Estes, Jayden Michael Sigmon and Rylee Elizabeth Sigmon.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation was chosen