on 04/09/2018 |

Lois Anne Wright, 21, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018. She was a daughter of Lewis Ervin and Carolyn Pearl Smith Wright. She was graduate of the 2017 Class of Glasgow High School.

Besides her parents she is survived by three sisters: Kari Cummins, Tara Wright and Sara Wright; one brother: Michael Smith; six nieces and nephews: Kourtney Cummins, Chris Cummins, Evan Cummins, Valerie Smith, Krista Smith and Ryan Smith.

Funeral will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.