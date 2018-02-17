Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Lois B. Smith

on 02/17/2018 |

Lois B. Smith, 81 of Smiths Grove died Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at the Edmonson Center
The Ohio native was a daughter of the late Walter F. and Mildred P Hanna Hassler and is preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas and Melvin Hassler and two sisters, Eileen Smith and Marilyn Gaunce. Lois was a member of United Brethren Church in Ohio, co-owner of Bill’s Wrecker and Road Service and Hen House Antiques, a member of the Kentucky Towing and Recovery Association.

Her survivors include her husband of 62 years William “Bill” Smith; four daughters, Kim Merritt (James), Pam Womack, Laurie Cooper (Greg), Kathy Phelps (Ernie); two sons, Krist Smith and Craig Smith (Paula); ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Lois B. Smith”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

ERNIE RUNYON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/17 20%
High 45° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 02/18 10%
High 58° / Low 49°
Clear
Overcast
Monday 02/19 20%
High 70° / Low 62°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 19

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.