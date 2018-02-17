on 02/17/2018 |

Lois B. Smith, 81 of Smiths Grove died Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at the Edmonson Center

The Ohio native was a daughter of the late Walter F. and Mildred P Hanna Hassler and is preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas and Melvin Hassler and two sisters, Eileen Smith and Marilyn Gaunce. Lois was a member of United Brethren Church in Ohio, co-owner of Bill’s Wrecker and Road Service and Hen House Antiques, a member of the Kentucky Towing and Recovery Association.

Her survivors include her husband of 62 years William “Bill” Smith; four daughters, Kim Merritt (James), Pam Womack, Laurie Cooper (Greg), Kathy Phelps (Ernie); two sons, Krist Smith and Craig Smith (Paula); ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.