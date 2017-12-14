on 12/14/2017 |

Lois Edward Fields age 76 of Horse Cave passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the Medical Center Caverna at Horse Cave. He was the son of the late Franklin and Myrtle Fields. He was self employed and of the Penticostal faith.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Taylor Fields; seven sons: Timmy Joe and wife Ginger Fields, Kenny and wife Tammie Fields, Herman and wife Tracy Fields, David and wife Cindi Fields and Joey Fields all of Bowling Green, Earl and wife Becky Phelps of Hiseville and William and wife Debbie Phelps of Glasgow; six daughters: Wanda and husband Craig Rose of Park City, Tammy Gilbert of Franklin, Connie Coffey, Patricia Phelps, Barbara Phelps and Leona and husband Ronnie Wilson of Edmonton; 40 Grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 1 great grandchild.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two children. Jennie Lucille Fields and Jerry Phelps. Five brothers. Lonnie Fields, Philmore Fields, Robert Fields, James Fields and Herman Grissom. Two sisters. Dot Jewell and Louise England. One grandson Barry Wayne Phelps.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Foundation Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.