Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LOIS JEAN LOWE

on 06/18/2018 |

Lois Jean Lowe, age 68 of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Scottsville. The Edmonson County native was born on February 24, 1950 to the late Woodrow Hogan and Lois B. Hogan Turner. She was married to Joe Lowe, who survives.

Lois Jean was a maintenance worker for Sumitomo and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband she is survived by her mother, Lois B. Hogan Turner of Brownsville; two sons, Ronnie Dale Turner (Renee) of Brownsville and Timothy R. Lowe of Bowling Green; two daughters, Becky Jones (Richie) of Pig and Pam Collins (Randall) of Scottsville; four brothers, Ellis Hogan (Alisa) of Owensboro, Casey Hogan of Brownsville, Charlie Turner of Indianapolis, IN and Elvis Turner of Gulf Shores, AL; two sisters, Candy Grayson (Ed) of Oakland and Amy Turner of Brownsville; five grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew Turner, Gauge Jones, Jessica and Marcus Mellencamp and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Woodrow Billie Hogan.

Interment will be in Smiths Grove Cemetery.

VISITATION
4 – 8 pm, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
1 – 8 pm, Wednesday, June 20, 2018
9 – 11 am, Thursday, June 21, 2018
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
11 am, Thursday, June 21, 2018
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LOIS JEAN LOWE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

LARRY DAFFRON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:05 PM CDT on June 18, 2018
Expires:
5:00 AM CDT on June 19, 2018
The location could not be found.

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Tue 19

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.