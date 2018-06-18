on 06/18/2018 |

Lois Jean Lowe, age 68 of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Scottsville. The Edmonson County native was born on February 24, 1950 to the late Woodrow Hogan and Lois B. Hogan Turner. She was married to Joe Lowe, who survives.

Lois Jean was a maintenance worker for Sumitomo and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband she is survived by her mother, Lois B. Hogan Turner of Brownsville; two sons, Ronnie Dale Turner (Renee) of Brownsville and Timothy R. Lowe of Bowling Green; two daughters, Becky Jones (Richie) of Pig and Pam Collins (Randall) of Scottsville; four brothers, Ellis Hogan (Alisa) of Owensboro, Casey Hogan of Brownsville, Charlie Turner of Indianapolis, IN and Elvis Turner of Gulf Shores, AL; two sisters, Candy Grayson (Ed) of Oakland and Amy Turner of Brownsville; five grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew Turner, Gauge Jones, Jessica and Marcus Mellencamp and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Woodrow Billie Hogan.

Interment will be in Smiths Grove Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Tuesday, June 19, 2018

1 – 8 pm, Wednesday, June 20, 2018

9 – 11 am, Thursday, June 21, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, June 21, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel