LOLA LORENE WHITTLE RENFRO

on 07/19/2018 |

Lola Lorene Whittle Renfro 95 of Brownsville, Ky died Monday, July 16, 2018. She was a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Chalybeate Homemakers and the Beaver Dam United Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sons, Leland Renfro and Brother Eldridge Renfro (Sharon) all of Chalybeate and Brother Ronald Renfro of Brownsville; one daughter, Sandra Stice (David) of Chalybeate; twelve grandchildren, Annette Huggins (Ted), Kathy, Brad (Robin), Aaron( Missy) and Blake Renfro, Lesley Spainhoward (Eric), Aimee Carey (Brian), Brandie Lindsey ( David), Shaun ( Carol), Ryan (Natalie), Bretta and Jonathan Stice (Elizabeth).  Eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren also surviving.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil E. Renfro, her parents, James Clarence Whittle and Daisy Moody White, two children, Deborah Jo Stice and Michael Renfro.

Funeral services for Lola Lorene Whittle Renfro will be held at 11AM Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the Beaver Dam United Baptist Church with interment in the Beaver Dam Church Cemetery.  Visitation from 4 to 8PM Thursday, 10AM to 8PM Friday and 9 to 11AM Saturday at the church.  Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel in charge of arrangements.

