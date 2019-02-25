Lola Loy Dicken, 60, of Glasgow, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born November 26, 1958 in Chicago, IL to the late Martin Russell & Maggie Franklin Loy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Dicken in 2013. She was retired from Dart Container Company.
Survivors Include:
One Brother – Marlton Loy & his wife Beverly of Columbia
One Nephew – Trevor Loy & his wife Heather of Columbia
One Great-Nephew – Ryder Loy
One Great-Niece – Lea Loy
Special Friend – Danny Payne of Glasgow
Funeral Service – Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Elbert Hadley officiating
Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery
Visitation after 4:00 P.M. Tuesday
Casket Bearers – Danny Payne, Trevor Loy, Josh Payne, Ronnie Bell, Kenneth England & Joe Walden
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
