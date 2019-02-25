on 02/25/2019 |

Lola Loy Dicken, 60, of Glasgow, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was born November 26, 1958 in Chicago, IL to the late Martin Russell & Maggie Franklin Loy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Dicken in 2013. She was retired from Dart Container Company.

Survivors Include:

One Brother – Marlton Loy & his wife Beverly of Columbia

One Nephew – Trevor Loy & his wife Heather of Columbia

One Great-Nephew – Ryder Loy

One Great-Niece – Lea Loy

Special Friend – Danny Payne of Glasgow

Funeral Service – Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Elbert Hadley officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Visitation after 4:00 P.M. Tuesday

Casket Bearers – Danny Payne, Trevor Loy, Josh Payne, Ronnie Bell, Kenneth England & Joe Walden

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements