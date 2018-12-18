on 12/18/2018 |

Lola Mae Phillips, age 94, of the Three Springs Community passed away on December 17, 2018 at Glenview Health Care in Glasgow. She was a native of Hart County and a housewife. She retired after 17 years with the Hart County Board of Education as a teacher’s assistant and was a member of the Ladies Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved quilting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Damon H. Phillips; her parents, Lawrence & Nannie Robertson Lile; four sisters, Flossie Hedgepeth, Christola Rutledge, Ada Perkins, Alma Perkins; three brothers, Vetchel Lile, Raymon Lile & Wendell Lile; three step-children, Randall Phillips, Montina Murrey & J. C. Phillips.

She is survived by two children, Donnie Phillips (Karen) of Horse Cave, and Sandra Galloway (Ed) of Glasgow; six grandchildren, Monisa Philbeck, Chris Phillips, Laura Phillips, Adam Galloway, Douglas Galloway & Ryan Galloway; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Ovada McKinney; one brother, Damon Lile; a host of nieces, nephews & cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Phillips Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com