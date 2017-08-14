Logo


LOLITTA EMBRY BURNETTE

on 08/14/2017 |

Lolitta Embry Burnette, 69 of Bowling Green died Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 at the Medical Center
The Butler County native was a daughter of the late Lindel and Margie Johnson Embry. She was preceded in death by three brother, Calvin, Donald and Billy Joe Embry. She was a clerk, cashier and cook and a member of Iva Baptist Church.
Her survivors include her husband Joseph Burnette; one son, Michael Burnette; one daughter, Tina McCloud (Jeffrey); two grandchildren, Cody and Ben McCloud; one sister, Juanita Lindsey; three brothers, Windell Embry (Anna), Floyd Embry, Lloyd Embry (Francis); many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 2 p.m. Wednesday at Iva Baptist Church with burial in Satterfield Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Wednesday at Iva Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel

