LONGVIEW COURT HOUSE FIRE A TOTAL LOSS

03/01/2019

A house fire ended on Thursday morning with a total loss.

Haywood Volunteer Fire Department responded to Longview Court in Glasgow at approximately 10:30 Wednesday night. Several agencies responded including Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Haywood Volunteer Fire Department, and Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department.

According to Temple Hill Firefighter Cary Proffitt, the fire had engulfed the home when his unit arrived.

Proffitt said no one was in the home. The residents of the home were at work.

Units were on scene from approximately 10:30 Wednesday night to 1:30 in the morning on Thursday.

No injuries were reported, according to Proffitt.

According to Haywood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Hatcher the cause of the fire was undetermined. There were no details to lead to a solid source of the fire.