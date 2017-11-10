Logo


LONNIE D GIBSON

10/11/2017

Lonnie D. Gibson, age 74, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Metcalfe County native was the youngest of ten children born to the late Willie K. and the late Eula Garmon Gibson on April 4, 1943.

Lonnie served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was a member, deacon and Sunday School superintendent of Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church. He considered his church family his own. Lonnie retired in September 2007 after a lifetime of trucking, hauling freight and U.S. Mail.

He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Doris Coats Gibson; one daughter, Jennie Phelps and husband Davy of Glasgow; two brothers, Albert Gibson (Edna) and Leon Gibson (Pam) both of Edmonton; two sisters, Kathlene Savage of Glasgow and Ruth Shives of Edmonton; a brother-in-law, George Coats (Brenda) of Glasgow and a host of nieces and nephews.  He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lonzo Gibson and Lenice Gibson; three sisters, Magdalene Phelps, Christine Phelps and Irene Fields; his father-in-law, Homer Coats and mother-in-law, Lucille Coats.

Interment will be in Horse Cave Cemetery.

VISITATION
2 – 8 pm, Wednesday, October 11, 2017
9-11 am, Thursday, October 12, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
11 am, Thursday, October 12, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

