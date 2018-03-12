Logo


LONNIE EDWARD BROWN

on 12/03/2018 |

Lonnie Edward Brown age 62 of Edmonton departed this life on Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He is the son of the late Willie Richard Brown and Maxine Gibson Brown. He was of the Christian faith.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Jessee Cemetery. Visitation will begin 9:00 AM until time for the services on Wednesday.

Mr. Brown is survived by a daughter Christie (Todd) Blaydes of Center.  One brother Rondall (Regina) Brown of Edmonton. Two sisters Sue (Ken) Scheller of Randolph, and Betty Brown of Indianapolis, Indiana. Two grandchildren Amber Hayes and Johnathon Hayes. A step daughter Angela Hayes.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Ellen Irene Whitlock. One brother James Jr. Brown.

