Lonnie Lee Glover, 86, of Louisville passed away Saturday, December 24 at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, IN.

He was born January 11, 1930 in Wisdom, KY to the late James Lee Glover and Bessie Moran Glover. He was a retired truck driver. He was united in marriage on June 23, 1956 to the former Wanda Gillenwater who preceded him in death on March 16, 2012.

He is survived by one son: Jimmie Glover of Jeffersonville, IN, three daughters: Judy Foster and Debbie Hobbs both of Louisville, Beverly Hack of Providence, one brother: Robert Glover of Summer Shade, two sisters: Betty Ellis of Louisville, Edna McCandless of Glasgow, eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by three brothers: Roy, Kenneth and Harold Glover, one sister: Virginia Beasley and one grandchild: Kristy Lee Bright.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 29 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Beautiful Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 2:00 PM on Wednesday and 7:30 AM Thursday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Beautiful Home Cemetery.